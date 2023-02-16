Ryan Seacrest leaving 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' after 6 seasons

article

Ryan Seacrest announced on Thursday that he’s stepping away from "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the syndicated morning talk show he’s co-hosted with Kelly Ripa since 2017.

Seacrest, 48, shared the news on the show, saying the current season would be his last and calling it a "tough, tough decision" and one that was "bittersweet."

"You’ve gone from being a friend to a family member," Ripa said, sitting next to him. "I’m so proud of you and I cheer you on endlessly."

Ripa added that her husband Mark Consuelos, who is a frequent guest co-host, would step in to replace Seacrest permanently. She also shared a post on Instagram following the announcement, sharing a photo of the three of them.

"When your friends become work mates become family," she wrote in the caption. "Congratulations @ryanseacrest on surviving six winters in NYC! I'm proud of you and am forever in your corner. And @instasuelos welcome home, or to the contractual obligation phase of our relationship."

Seacrest, an Emmy-winning television host, radio personality, and mega-producer, is also the host of "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" and has hosted "American Idol" for the past 20 seasons.

He also launched Ryan Seacrest Productions in 2006, serving as the production banner behind countless hit series like "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and its spinoffs, as well as "E! Live From The Red Carpet," Netflix’s "Insatiable," NBC’s "Shades of Blue" starring Jennifer Lopez, and more.

Seacrest also hosts the annual live broadcast of "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest," a gig he’s had since 2005.

Ripa began co-hosting "Live" in 2001 with Regis Philbin and later with NFL star Michael Strahan, who left for a new job at ABC’s "Good Morning America" in 2016. Seacrest originally signed on for a three-year contract, but ultimately stayed on for the past six years, according to Variety.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.