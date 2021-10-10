Ruston Police looking for suspects in deadly shooting

Ruston Police are looking for suspects in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say a person was shot and killed on North Yacht Club Road at around 3 a.m. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office has no information on suspects, but urges people to report if there was any suspicious activity in that area.

Anyone with information on suspects or the shooting is asked to call the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at (253) 287-4455.

