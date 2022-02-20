Russians stand with Ukraine as tensions continue to grow between countries

Across the country, people with connections to both Russia and Ukraine came together in a show of solidarity today.

The Seattle Center became center stage for a ‘Stand with Ukraine’ rally hosted by the Ukrainian Association of Washington State where dozens gathered singing their national anthem rallying in support of Ukraine.

Ukrainians say every day is struggle as they have loved ones back home who don't want to flee their home country.

Today, flags flew high as Russians stood alongside them carrying both Russian and Ukrainian flags — showing their support and standing up against their own regime.

Lidia Mykytya, with the Ukrainian Association Washington State, says today’s event helped shine a light on the growing issue.

"My roots are Ukrainian, and my heart still goes out to the people who are suffering there," Mykytya said.

Families were heard pleading for peace as tensions stay high between Russia and Ukraine.

RELATED: What's happening between Russia and Ukraine? Things to know as tension grinds on

"No war in Ukraine, no war in Ukraine," echoed through the Seattle Center.

Ukrainian Americans, like Katerina Sedova, say the demonstration was just a glimpse of what their loved ones are fighting for — its right to be self-governed, democratic.

"Eight years ago they chose to be a part of the free world, they pushed back on corruption, they chose to align itself with the West, and they have been at war for that ever since," Sedova said. "I just want everyone to understand that we are here defending exactly the same rights and principles that all free people of the world hold dear."

Ukrainians weren't alone.

Russian Americans like Maria Paramonova and Mitch Gaul stood alongside them, showing they do not agree with the political climate and possible invasion.

"This is how I feel, I have to show Ukrainians and Americans that not every Russian person supports this war and agrees with Putin," Paramonova said.

Both Ukrainians and Russians fear what an invasion would mean for both countries.

"It's just going to be catastrophic from the humanitarian side," Mykytya said. "It’s going to be catastrophic from the economic side for the world, there's no good that's going to come out of an invasion."

"There's going to be terrible losses on both sides," Gaul said. "I mean, Afghanistan or Vietnam will be like a walk in the park compared to what's going to happen, and this is going to be probably World War 3."

Still Ukrainians are staying strong.

"I do know that whatever happens, Ukraine is going to win. Ukraine is on the right side of history," a Ukrainian resident said.

RELATED: Kamala Harris warns Russia of ‘unprecedented’ penalties if it invades Ukraine

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram