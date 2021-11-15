Rural Skagit communities slammed by floods

Swelling rivers in the North Sound threatened lives and severed access to communities for loved ones separated by floodwaters.

In Skagit County, a driver had to be rescued after trying to drive through flooded roads. Near Minkler Lake, floodwaters covered Utopia Road where it crossed Wisemans Creek flowing on its way to the Skagit River.

The view from the air revealed the devastation as floodwaters covered acres and roadways.

Crews from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island deployed a search and rescue helicopter today to pluck a driver who had climbed into a tree for safety after their car became stranded in the floodwaters.

On State Route 20 west of Hamilton, floodwaters slowed traffic as it covered a section of the highway.

Another driver’s vehicle was disabled after the man tried to cross the quickly moving water.

The problems caused by the flooding repeated in rural parts across Skagit County. A high wind warning highlighted the threat trees could topple easily as the ground had become saturated by weather.

RELATED: Western Washington storm: Power outages, school closures, road conditions and what to know

READ MORE: Mount Vernon residents prepare for major flooding as Skagit River nears record flood level

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News