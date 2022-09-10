Expand / Collapse search

Ruidiaz scores 2 goals as Seattle Sounders defeat Austin

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Sounders FC
Associated Press
article

(Please credit Lindsey Wasson / Sounders FC Communications)

SEATTLE - Raul Ruidiaz scored two goals and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin 3-0 on Saturday night.

Ruidiaz opened the scoring in the 12th minute and he made it 2-0 in the 34th for the Sounders (12-15-3).

Up next for the Sounders is a matchup Saturday with the Vancouver Whitecaps. Austin (15-9-6) plays Real Salt Lake on Wednesday.

Sounders, Puyallup Tribe of Indians' Emerald Queen Casino announce naming rights deal for home matchday pitch
article

Sounders, Puyallup Tribe of Indians' Emerald Queen Casino announce naming rights deal for home matchday pitch

The Seattle Sounders and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians’ Emerald Queen Casino have announced an exclusive naming rights deal for the team’s home matchday pitch. 

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.