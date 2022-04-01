Expand / Collapse search

Ruby Beach to be closed this summer for upgrades

Published 
Updated April 2, 2022 2:09PM
News
FOX 13 Seattle

Ruby Beach to be closed this summer for upgrades

An official closure date has not been released, but the National Parks Service says they are going to close the beach for improvements in May or June. Crews are set to improve the gravel parking area and access road. A trail to the overlook of the beach will remain open during construction. Last month Ruby Beach was named as one of the top ten beaches in the country.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - The National Parks Service announced Ruby Beach will be closed for three months to improve their parking and access roads. 

According to the National Parks Services, the beach will be closed for an estimated 90-day period in May or June. During this time, the public will not be able to use the Ruby Beach parking lot or access trail. The project’s start date will be determined based on weather conditions. 

A trail to the overlook of the beach will remain open during construction.

Ruby Beach landed a top spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 "Best of the Best Beaches" in the United States.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook Twitter Instagram