Ruby Beach to be closed this summer for upgrades

The National Parks Service announced Ruby Beach will be closed for three months to improve their parking and access roads.

According to the National Parks Services, the beach will be closed for an estimated 90-day period in May or June. During this time, the public will not be able to use the Ruby Beach parking lot or access trail. The project’s start date will be determined based on weather conditions.

A trail to the overlook of the beach will remain open during construction.

Ruby Beach landed a top spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 "Best of the Best Beaches" in the United States.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram