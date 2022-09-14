Ruby Beach reopens after months-long closure for upgrades

The National Parks Service has reopened Ruby Beach on the Washington coast following a months-long closure for upgrades.

The beach has been closed since June for upgrades, which include improvements to accessibility.

As part of the accessibility improvements, the Ruby Beach parking area and its access road were graded and paved. Curbs, sidewalks, crosswalks, and steps were also installed.

Crews also painted and repaired the bathrooms in the parking lot.

Ruby Beach landed a top spot on Tripadvisor’s 2022 "Best of the Best Beaches" in the United States.