Routine call leads Shoreline Police to massive drug bust
SHORELINE, Wash. - A routine disturbance call led Shoreline Police officers to a massive drug bust, where they uncovered tens of thousands of dollars' worth of drugs, cash and guns.
Officers previously arrested a man near 160th Street and Aurora Ave. N. on a felony warrant for first-degree assault. The man was suspected of selling drugs in the parking lot of a nearby business and was booked into the King County Jail.
Photo credit: Shoreline Police Department
The suspect’s car was impounded, and once they got a search warrant, officers searched the vehicle and found $82,402 in cash, two handguns, a BB gun that looked like an assault rifle, nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills, 200 Xanax bars and more than 100 grams of meth, heroin, crack, cocaine and other pills.
The man was charged with possession with intent to deliver, as well as felony possession of a firearm.

