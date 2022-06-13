Roosevelt High School dismissed early over alleged bomb threat
SEATTLE - Roosevelt High School was dismissed early on Monday, following reports of a bomb threat on campus.
According to Seattle Public Schools, the bomb threat was called into the school at 11:15 a.m. Staff ordered a shelter-in-place for roughly an hour, before releasing students from school early between 12:15–12:30 p.m.
Seattle Police are investigating the threats.
This is a developing story.