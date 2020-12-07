Rockslide traps people in Oregon beach tunnel

Beach-goers in Oregon experienced a scary situation this weekend when a rockslide trapped people in the manmade Oceanside Tunnel that leads to Oceanside and Tunnel beaches.

According to Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, it happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Video shows the rockslide covering the tunnel's exit. First responders said an incoming tide made matters more dangerous.

Crews were able to remove the people trapped inside one-by-one. It's unclear how many people were trapped. It took about 25 minutes to get them out. No injuries were reported.

Oregon State Parks closed the tunnel until further notice.