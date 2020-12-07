Expand / Collapse search

Rockslide traps people in Oregon beach tunnel

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 20 mins ago
Oregon
Q13 FOX

Rock slide traps people inside Oregon tunnel

Beach goers in Oregon were trapped in an oceanside tunnel after a rockslide.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. - Beach-goers in Oregon experienced a scary situation this weekend when a rockslide trapped people in the manmade Oceanside Tunnel that leads to Oceanside and Tunnel beaches. 

According to Netarts-Oceanside Fire District, it happened about 10:45 a.m. Saturday. Video shows the rockslide covering the tunnel's exit. First responders said an incoming tide made matters more dangerous. 

Crews were able to remove the people trapped inside one-by-one. It's unclear how many people were trapped. It took about 25 minutes to get them out. No injuries were reported. 

Oregon State Parks closed the tunnel until further notice. 