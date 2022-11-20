Bob Iger returns as Disney's CEO, replaces Bob Chapek

article

Bob Iger is back as CEO of The Walt Disney Company – a position he held for 15 years before stepping down in 2020, Disney announced late Sunday. Iger replaces former CEO Bob Chapek, who stepped down from the position.

In a news release, Disney said Iger's appointment is effective immediately and will last for two years. Iger has been tasked by the board to "set the strategic direction for renewed growth and to work closely with the board in developing a successor to lead the company at the completion of his term," the release said.

"We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic," said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board, in a statement.

"The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period," she said.

Iger served as CEO of Disney from 2005 to 2020 and helped build Disney into one of the world's most successful and admired media and entertainment companies with a strategic vision focused on "creative excellence, technological innovation, and international growth," Disney said.

He helped lead the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 21st Century Fox.

"I am deeply honored to be asked to again lead this remarkable team, with a clear mission focused on creative excellence to inspire generations through unrivaled, bold storytelling," Iger said in a statement, noting that he was "extremely optimistic" for the company's future.

Last week, Disney announced increases for tickets to its Walt Disney World theme parks, park hopper add-ons, and annual passes. One-day park tickets to its Florida theme parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom -- will soon vary based on demand.