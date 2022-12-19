Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades
5
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 10:00 PM PST until WED 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, Olympics, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
Winter Storm Watch
from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 7:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Civil Emergency Message
until MON 10:13 AM PST, Adams County, Asotin County, Columbia County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Lincoln County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County

Robert De Niro's NYC home broken into, woman tries to steal Christmas gifts

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated 8:12AM
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
De Niro townhouse robbery article

A woman reportedly broke into Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse.

NEW YORK - A woman broke into what has been identified as Robert De Niro's Manhattan townhouse early Monday and was reportedly bagging up presents under the Christmas tree.

The 30-year-old woman broke into the 79-year-old actor's townhouse on the Upper East Side around 2:45 a.m.

NYPD officers had reportedly been following her as she got into his home on 65th St. between Lexington Ave. and Park Ave. through the basement.  They would not confirm that it was De Niro's home but the Post, citing sources, said it belongs to him.

Officers went inside and caught her stealing the items and placed her under arrest.

De Niro was reportedly home at the time but was not aware of the intruder when the NYPD officers burst in to grab her.

The suspect has "numerous" burglary arrests.  New charges against her were unavailable.