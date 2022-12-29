Robbery suspect arrested in Pierce County, shot at 911 caller

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

A robbery suspect was arrested in Pierce County, with help from a 911 caller who followed him even after being shot at.

Authorities say at 9:51 Thursday morning, a man called 911 to report a strongarm robbery at a Spanaway grocery store. The caller said a suspect stole a woman’s purse near Pacific Ave S and 159th St S, then sped off.

The caller pursued in his own car, and reported he had been shot at.

With help from the caller, deputies identified the suspect vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but it sped away. Given the reported robbery and assault, the sheriff’s department said deputies were able to pursue to the suspect.

The suspect led deputies on a chase down eastbound 104th St E, then onto eastbound SR 512, and then onto northbound SR 167. Authorities say the suspect attempted to exit onto 24th St E in Sumner, but crashed into a tractor trailer.

He then got out of the car and ran, but deputies caught up and arrested him.

The sheriff’s department said the suspect’s vehicle was reported stolen from King County. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Authorities say when the suspect is cleared by medical staff, he will be booked into jail for robbery, assault, eluding, possession of a stolen car and unlawful possession of a firearm.