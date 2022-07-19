2 people injured after small plane crashes on Bothell roadway

A small aircraft crashed on a roadway in Bothell late Tuesday night, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

The crash was reported around 10:20 p.m. on 228th Street, just south of 45th Avenue near Canyon Park.

Two people were sent to the hospital and their conditions are unknown. There was also a dog on board. Firefighters have not disclosed the condition of the dog.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue described the plane as an "experimental aircraft."

The plane was headed to Paine Field and it had complete engine failure, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue. They struck high tension power lines on the way down, firefighters said.

Expect emergency crews on scene for some time.

The FAA has been contacted and will be on scene for the investigation.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.