Roads ‘unexpectedly bad’ after the season’s first snowfall near Stevens Pass

People planning to cross the mountain passes over the Cascades were advised to use caution as snow fell in the area. Stevens Pass saw about four inches of snowfall during the day, Wednesday. More snow is in the forecast for the mountains later in the week.

The first snow of the season at Stevens Pass was a sight to see, but it was a different picture on the roads.

“Unexpectedly bad,” said Earl Hurley, a semi-truck driver traveling on Highway 2.

Several drivers had challenges on the highway, some were are stuck on the side of the road. A motorcycle was buried under snow after the owner said he slipped trying to get home after a three-day trip.

Washington State Department of Transportation issued a traction tire advisory and alerted rivers of the icy, slushy conditions.

“The light slushy type snow is the worst,” said Hurley. “It’s just really slick. So, lots of spinouts coming up. Lots of people putting on tire chains in the middle of the road.”

As drivers chained up before getting back on the slick roads, visitors in the area said they had been counting down the days for this weather.

“A lot of us have been waiting a long time to get going again. I have a new pair of skis actually showing up today at home,” laughed Steve Gilpatrick, anxiously waiting to hit the slopes.

Gilpatrick mentioned the ski season was cut short back in mid-March. He said Wednesday’s snow was just what he and his dog Max needed. They drove to Stevens Pass to play fetch in the snow.

“Today I saw it was snowing, and I’m like couldn’t wait to get to the mountain,” said Gilpatrick. “I think we’re going to some great powder days this year for sure.”

