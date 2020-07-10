Roads closed in Bellevue as police search for armed and dangerous shooting suspect

A shooting at an apartment complex in Bellevue left one person with life-threatening injuries and police scouring the area for an armed and dangerous suspect.

Police say they responded to a shooting about 8:25 a.m. at The Overlook at Lakemont apartment complex in the 5300 block of Village Park Drive.

The shooting victim, a male, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say they saw the suspect leave the complex.

Lakemont Boulevard is closed between SE Newport Way near I-90 and 164th Avenue SE. Police are asking people to avoid the area and stay indoors while the manhunt continues.

This is a developing story.