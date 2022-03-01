Roads closed due to flooding, slides after heavy rain hits Western Washington

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:36 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:20 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:26 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:43 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from MON 1:45 PM PST until WED 5:11 AM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
until WED 8:31 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:57 AM PST, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:15 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:16 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:16 AM PST until WED 6:51 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:03 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:05 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:45 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:52 AM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:40 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:11 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:46 PM PST until FRI 2:28 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:50 PM PST, Wahkiakum County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:43 AM PST, Mason County
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:54 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:48 AM PST until THU 7:03 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 PM PST, Lewis County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 1:00 PM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Coastal Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM PST until TUE 2:00 PM PST, South Washington Coast

Roads closed due to flooding, slides after heavy rain hits Western Washington

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Flood concerns for some local rivers

We’re monitoring some of the local rivers after heavy rain hit the region.

Several local roads and highways are closed Tuesday morning after heavy rain caused flooding and multiple slides.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood warning for six western Washington rivers as heavy rainfall continued. All the rain had led to saturated grounds, which has increased landslide risks. 

Transportation officials have reported several closures due to flooding and landslides. 

King County

Westbound I-90, just west of Preston, had water over the roadway at about 7:30 a.m.

In Seattle, all northbound and southbound lanes of Rainier Avenue South were blocked from 57th Avenue South to Cornell Avenue South due to a slide. 

At about 8:30 a.m., Trooper Rick Johnson said northbound State Route 203 and eastbound State Route 202 was closed at the 202/203 roundabout because of water over the roadway. 

Lewis County

After 7 a.m., a stretch of State Route 7 in both directions between Coal Creek in Lewis County and Elbe in Pierce County was closed due to water over the roadway. It’s unknown when the roadway will reopen. 

Mason County

In Mason County, US 101 was closed north of Shelton because of a slide on Monday night. Trees and part of a hillside came down on the roadway. 

Pierce County

Crews had to close part of SR 7, west of Eatonville, because of an overnight slide. Drivers are advised to take SR 161 to get around the closure. 

A section of SR 162 between Orting and South Prairie in Pierce County was closed before 8 a.m. because of water over the roadway. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

