Road reopens following fire near T-Mobile Park
SEATTLE - The Seattle Fire Department put out a fire that broke out near T-Mobile Park.
According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), southbound lanes of Fourth Avenue were blocked at Edgar Martinez Dr due to the fire, which billowed out a massive plume of black smoke from under the on-ramp.
Drivers were urged to drive carefully with the low visibility or use alternate routes.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and got southbound lanes back open before 11:30 a.m.
RELATED: Man injured after jumping from balcony to escape Rainier Valley apartment fire
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:
Advertisement