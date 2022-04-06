Road reopens following fire near T-Mobile Park

article

The Seattle Fire Department put out a fire that broke out near T-Mobile Park.

According to the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT), southbound lanes of Fourth Avenue were blocked at Edgar Martinez Dr due to the fire, which billowed out a massive plume of black smoke from under the on-ramp.

Drivers were urged to drive carefully with the low visibility or use alternate routes.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and got southbound lanes back open before 11:30 a.m.

