Road rage shooting suspect at-large, 11-year-old recovers from gunshot wound in Tacoma

Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another car in a fit of road rage, hitting an 11-year-old in the process on Friday.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a car was driving near a Honda CRV when it fired multiple shots inside at 2:22 p.m. After realizing the child was hit, the driver sped to the nearest Tacoma Fire Station on S 38th St. and E McKinley Ave.

The suspect sped off on State Route 16 near Sprague St. Troopers initially said the suspect vehicle they were looking for was a black Chevy Cruze, however, Trooper Reyer says that might not be the case.

Investigators are now working to confirm what kind of vehicle the suspect was driving.

Authorities say the 11-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this point, we know that the victim was conscious and breathing, but they cannot specify where they were shot.

The suspect remains at-large.

This is a developing story.