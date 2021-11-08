Expand / Collapse search
Person killed in shooting involving Renton police officer

Renton
RENTON, Wash. - A person has died after being shot by a Renton police officer on Monday.

According to police, a man was walking in the 500 block of SW 7th Street just before 2 p.m., shooting his gun at random.

The person charged toward officers and refused to drop the weapon after being told several times, according to police. Officers fired back and the suspect and he was declared dead at the scene.

The shooting occurred near the Walmart Supercenter.

The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per department policy. 

Renton police said that due to the "sensitive nature of this incident and the on-going investigation," no more information will be released by the department. 

