Road closed after 2 cars, commercial truck crash near Federal Way

Roads have been closed near Federal Way after a crash sent two cars and a commercial truck over an embankment.

Fire officials say the crash happened before 12 p.m. near 55th Ave S and S 272nd St.

Photos show what appears to be a Pro-Vac chemical truck and two SUVs smashed through the guardrail and stuck in a roadside ditch.

It is not yet known what caused the crash, but Puget Sound Fire has closed the intersection to investigate with authorities.

It is unknown if any drivers were injured, or when the road will reopen.