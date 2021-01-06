Rivers running high and fast after record rainfall

Rivers are running fast and high across western Washington and Oregon after several super soaker storms moved through the region since the new year began.

The Tolt River is one of them, and it's carrying debris down stream. The Tolt river feeds into the Snoqualmie then Snohomish river systems.

The good news is that most of the rivers have peaked for this round of rain and will be able to recede over the next 36 to 40 hours.

Some area roadways are still closed due to high water levels. But even those are expected to be reopened as water levels fall.

FORECAST: Drying out a bit

We still have some more wet weather heading our way. But with rivers creeks and streams falling, there should be enough room in our waterways to accommodate the returning rainfall on Friday.

Some stronger storms look to move in late Saturday night and again at the beginning of next week. Some places in Western Washington have already seen a months worth of rain in just the first week of the new year.