Risk of eviction after moratorium ends

We told you recently how nationwide evictions have been surging since the federal ban on them ended.

In some cities, they went up as much as 38% between August and October, when extra protections for renters here in Washington ended too.

FOX 13 News has been looking into whether a similar surge in evictions is happening locally.

University California, Berkeley professor Tim Thomas talks to FOX 13 Morning News about the Urban Displacement Project, which uses advanced statistics to identify gentrification, displacement that leads to the risk of evictions.

Watch his interview above.

Click here for more information on The Urban Displacement Project's Housing Precarity Risk Model.

