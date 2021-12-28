Expand / Collapse search
Risk of eviction after moratorium ends

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Housing
FOX 13 Seattle

Risk for eviction after end of moratorium

We told you how nationwide evictions have been surging since the federal ban on them ended. In some cities, they went up as much as 38% between August and October when extra protections for Washington renters ended as well. Professor Tim Thomas talks to FOX 13 Morning news about the Urban Displacement Project.

FOX 13 News has been looking into whether a similar surge in evictions is happening locally. 

University California, Berkeley professor Tim Thomas talks to FOX 13 Morning News about the Urban Displacement Project, which uses advanced statistics to identify gentrification, displacement that leads to the risk of evictions. 

Watch his interview above.

Click here for more information on The Urban Displacement Project's Housing Precarity Risk Model.

