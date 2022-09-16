Rising indie artist Sarah Kang talks new music and career

Sarah Kang is a rising musician on the cusp of making a major splash in the indie genre. In this exclusive FOX 13 interview, Sarah dives into what started her career, the inspiration behind her music and new releases on the horizon.



Sarah Kang grew up loving to sing. Her mom was a piano teacher, but being a child of immigrants, she says having a career in the arts was not encouraged.



Attending Yale, she got her degree in Art History and her Masters in Music Education at Columbia. "I always knew I loved music, and I was like, well if I can’t pursue it, I’m going to teach it," she said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

During that time in college, she started writing music for herself while teaching music at a school in New York City. "I got really burnt out, and I finally got to the point where I couldn’t run away from it," said Kang. "I had tried everything else, but I realized this is my passion, and it’s kind of now or never."

That realization in 2017 led her to switching from teaching full-time to part-time, and focusing more on her own passion for music. "My friends and my husband were super supportive," she said. "They’re the ones who told me this is something that you love - you should do this."



Her parents were skeptical at first, she says. They were worried that she wouldn't be happy or be able to support herself, but now she says they are her number one fans with her mother always checking her YouTube subscribers and comments.



Last year, she began working on her music full-time, and since 2020 she has released a new song almost every month. "It’s not easy, but I think that consistency has really helped people stay interested, so I gain new listeners."



She has gained attention from big artists in the K-pop industry including BTS members Jungkook and V, as well as Stray Kids’ member Bang Chan. Sarah was in Seattle on September 7 opening for K-R&B artist JUNNY, alongside Justin Park.



Before the show, when discussing her performance, Kang said, "I’m hoping it will make somebody feel something. That’s the goal."

Her most recent release from September 9 is called "handbook" featuring Nieman, and was produced by Patrick Hizon.

If you like this article, check out K-R&B star JUNNY talks songwriting, new album 'blanc' at Seattle stop of North America tour.