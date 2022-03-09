Rising gas prices: A list of public transportation options in Western Washington



Higher gas prices may have many of us considering another way to get around.

Here are some of the public transportation options available throughout the Puget Sound.

King County

For travelers in King County, King County Metro has several bus routes.

Pierce County

Pierce Transit offers routes, vanpool and paratransit.

Skagit County

The county transportation agency is Skagit Transit.

Snohomish County

Community Transit operates in Snohomish County

The city of Everett has its own transportation authority – Everett Transit.

Sound Transit

The big transportation agency for the region is Sound Transit, which serves the Central Puget Sound area.

The Link Light Rail route is from Seattle’s Northgate to the Angle Lake Station in SeaTac.

Tacoma’s Link Light Rail goes from the Tacoma Dome to the Theater District.

The Sounder Commuter Rail routes go south from Seattle to Lakewood, and north from Seattle to Everett.

Sound Transit also has buses for commuters. Click here to find a schedule.

Thurston County

Click here for Intercity Transit’s bus schedules and rider alerts.

