Ring camera captures bizarre shooting at Kirkland apartment complex

Kirkland police are investigating a bizarre shooting at an apartment complex. the gunfire was captured on a resident’s ring camera.

Q13 News spoke with the resident whose camera captured the shooting. She says she wasn’t home when it happened but got a notification that her cameras captured something, and when she opened the footage, she was in shock.

The Ring camera owner and other residents who’ve seen the footage tell us at first they thought the two people are shooting at each other, but upon further review, they say they believe the two are actually shooting at an apartment unit.

The resident says she doesn’t know yet if her unit was hit with bullets as it’s still closed off while investigators comb the scene. She says if someone did shoot at her unit, she has absolutely no idea why.

Kirkland Police are still investigating and say it appears the suspects fled the area and say no injuries have been reported. If you know anything about the shooting, they ask that you contact them immediately.

