Family looking to thank Amazon driver who saved man's life during medical emergency

A family in Graham is looking to identify an Amazon driver to thank them for saving a man's life while on a delivery route.

According to Maddie Crisman, the daughter of the man saved, the driver was in the area of 255th Street E. in Graham on March 6, when she saw a man on his porch in distress.

Crisman told FOX 13 News that her father was having an aneurysm in his lower intestine. Her mother was in the shower and couldn't hear her husband calling for help, Crisman said on Facebook.

The man is heard on surveillance footage calling for help.

The driver saw the man in distress, drove back to the home and ran out to check on him and knock on the door. The driver called 911 and made sure dispatchers had the correct address.

Crisman told FOX 13 that if not for the driver, her father likely would have died in the driveway. The man is undergoing surgery.

Now, the family wants to find the driver to thank them for saving their father's and husband's life.

