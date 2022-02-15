Richland schools under 'emergency closure' after school board ends mask mandate

article

Richland schools are now under emergency closure, after the district’s school board narrowly voted to end face mask requirements.

The Richland School Board on Tuesday ended the mandate in local schools, KEPR-TV reported. The rule goes into effect immediately.

This move comes on the heels of the Kettle Falls School Board, located in northeast Washington, passing a similar rule Monday night.

The vote passed 2–3.

Both school districts are violating Gov. Inslee’s mask mandate, which state Superintendent Chris Reykdal warns could result in a reduction or withholding of school funding.

In response to the school board vote, the Richland School District announced they would close Wednesday, and put an alert message on the homepage of their website:

"During a special meeting of the Richland School Board, board members voted 3-2 to make the wearing of face coverings in district schools and facilities optional.

"All RSD schools and facilities are in an emergency closure for Wednesday, Feb. 16 to plan a path forward. No student transportation will be provided, including to Delta High School or Tri-Tech Skills Center.

"We ask for your patience as the district works to ensure our schools can continue to serve all students."

Richland is located in Benton County, which had one of the highest COVID infection rates in the U.S. just weeks ago. Data from the Washington State Department of Health has their vaccination rate at 55%, with a seven-day case rate of 1,071 per 100,000 population.

Washington’s mask mandate has been in effect since Aug. 23, 2021.

