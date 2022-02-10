Richland Fred Meyer shooting: Memorial to be held for Justin Krumbah

Mourners are gathering for a memorial remembering the man shot and killed this week at a Richland Fred Meyer store.

Police say 38-year-old Justin Krumbah was shot and killed Monday by Aaron Christopher Kelly.

The memorial is being held at Chamna Natural Preserve. The post on Facebook says anyone and everyone is welcome to attend. It is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 10.

Surveillance video showed Kelly going into the store, passing a man in an aisle.

According to the court documents, the video showed the two people talking to each other and the man goes back about his business. Kelly then shoots the man with a handgun and shoots him multiple times on the ground.

The victim, who was later identified as 38-year-old Justin Krumbah, died at the scene.

Kelly is seen leaving the aisle and shoots another person, who was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center and was in critical condition, police said. He then leaves the store.

Kelly was arrested on I-90 between Sprague and Spokane. He was booked into the Benton County Jail at about 2 a.m.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $100,000 to help the Krumbah family pay funeral costs.