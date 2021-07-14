Richard Sherman charged with 'burglary-domestic violence', records show

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was booked into the King County Jail earlier Wednesday morning.

According to county records, the charge listed is "burglary-domestic violence." The booking information includes Sherman's middle name and his current age, which is 33.

Records show Sherman was also denied bail.

Q13 FOX has reached out to the King County Jail for more information about what happened.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) looks on during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on September 13, 2020, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. (Photo b Expand

Sherman is currently a free agent on the 49ers and has been contemplating a return to the Seahawks.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

