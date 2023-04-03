Richard Rotter: Man accused of killing Everett police officer found guilty in murder trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the case of Richard Rotter, the man accused of killing Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

It was announced Monday that Rotter was found guilty of aggravated first-degree murder. The jury also found Rotter guilty of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle,

His sentencing is scheduled for April 17, the Everett Herald reported.

Jury deliberations started last Friday after state prosecutors and defense attorneys finished closing arguments at the Snohomish County Courthouse. The jury deliberated for a total of just four hours before reaching a decision.

More than a dozens officers filled the courtroom as the verdict was read Monday.

"Today’s verdict comes with mixed feelings. While on one hand, I am pleased to see that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions to the fullest extent of the law, it still doesn’t bring Dan back, nor does it change the fact that his family lost a loving son, husband, brother and father," said City of Everett Police Chief Dan Templeman. "Moving forward, the Everett Police Department will remain steadfast in our commitment to honor and remember Officer Rocha and his legacy of community service. We will never forget."

Inside the courtroom Monday, April 3, 2023 for the murder trial against Richard Rotter.

The biggest question for the jury was to determine if Rotter intended to kill Rocha. Prosecutors believed he did intend to kill Rocha, stating Rotter shot him five times, with three of the shots directly in the head. However, defense attorneys argued his mental health and drug intoxication that fateful day impacted his decision to shoot.

Authorities say Officer Rocha, 41, contacted a man in the parking lot of a Starbucks at 1010 N. Broadway Avenue around 2 p.m. in March 2022 regarding some "suspicious behavior."

The two got into a tussle and the suspect then fired at Rocha multiple times, killing him.

Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha.

After the shooting, the suspect is accused of running Rocha over with his car, speeding away. The chase ended when the suspect hit two vehicles at the intersection of 35th Street and Rucker Ave. He was taken into custody there.

Rocha leaves behind a wife, two sons and a large extended family.

Rotter has a lengthy criminal history including at least 18 felonies and hundreds of contacts with Kennewick Police over the years.