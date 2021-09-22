Reward up to $1,000 offered for help identifying Tacoma carjacking suspects

article

Tacoma Police are offering up to $1,000 for information on suspects of an armed robbery from early September.

Police say two people went to the Union 76 at 26th and Alder in the early hours of the morning on September 12, then robbed a person’s car at gunpoint.

Authorities only have a limited description of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident or the two suspects is urged to call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app, with up to $1,000 being offered for any information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the suspects.

