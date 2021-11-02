Reward offered for ID of suspect who tried to enter Kent home and shot 2 people inside

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for allegedly trying to get into a Kent apartment and shooting two people inside.

According to police, a man knocked on the front door of an apartment at 11025 SE 241st Place around 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.

When one of the occupants inside opened the door, the suspect rushed forward, holding a pistol. As the person tried to shut the door, the suspect fired at them.

Police say the bullet went through the door and hit the victim behind the door and another person who stood behind them.

Both the victims were sent to the hospital in serious condition, but have both since recovered.

Police say the round went through one's shoulder and hit the other person's upper leg.

The suspect and another unidentified person ran from the scene together.

If you have any information on the person featured below, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit a tip online or through the P3Tips app. All tips can be submitted anonymously.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram