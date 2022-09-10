'Revive I-5' work is back this weekend in Seattle; expect traffic congestion

Travelers should be prepared for some delays when driving on I-5 in Seattle this weekend as crews continue with Revive I-5 construction work.

The work is planned for Friday at 7:30 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Up to three lanes on southbound I-5 between the I-90 interchange and West Seattle Bridge will be closed for the work.

Both westbound and eastbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed, except for up to two hours after events at the stadium.

The Seattle Mariners are hosting the Atlanta Braves with games at T-Mobile Park on Saturday and Sunday, while the Seattle Sounders host Austin at Lumen Field on Saturday night.



