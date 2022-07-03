Revive I-5 work finished early for Fourth of July weekend

Revive I-5 work for the Fourth of July weekend wrapped up Sunday morning, easing the burden on travelers this holiday.

All southbound lanes of I-5 are open south of downtown Seattle, according to Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Of course, the work is far from over, but just a day ago officials worried it would slow holiday traffic to a crawl. Revive I-5 is scheduled to run for 16 weekends, with the aim of revitalizing the worn-down freeway.

"We don’t want to ruin anyone’s holiday by holding them up in traffic, but unfortunately with the amount of work we have to get done," said Moreno on Saturday. "We just have to work on some of these busy weekends in the summer, that includes events like Pride and Seafair and Fourth of July weekend."

Officials say contractors will be back out on the road on Friday to start the next section of repairs.