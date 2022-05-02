'Revive I-5' projects back on, I-5 lanes reduced near I-90 for up to 16 weeks

‘Revive I-5’ projects will be once again closing stretches of the interstate for repair, and officials expect these to extend into the 2030s.

Monday night, some right-hand lanes and off-ramps to Forest St, Columbian Way and West Seattle Bridge will close. Tuesday night, some left lanes will close nightly through Friday.

Starting Friday, May 6, crews will be repaving southbound I-5 between I-90 and Spokane St, as well as replacing 56 expansion joints. Drivers heading southbound over the weekend will need to use the collector/distributor lanes for up to 16 weeks while crews work.

This particular project is scheduled to finish fall 2022.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has dozens of long-planned project to ‘rehabilitate’ I-5, which has become a major artery in Western Washington’s transportation infrastructure since it was built in the 1960s. Back then, officials expected it would hold up for 25 years before repairs were needed.

Instead, the highway held for more than 50 years, but is beginning to show its age and is in need of more major preservation work.

Work from I-90 to Spokane St represents just a fraction of all the projects across I-5, which among several other projects include:

Southbound Ravenna Blvd to Northgate

Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge

Lakeview Viaduct

Denny Way overpass

Jackson St Bridge

The list is extensive, and WSDOT currently has these projects slated to finish by 2032.