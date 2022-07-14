Revive I-5: Crews will do preliminary work Thursday before this weekend’s lane closures

Drivers should plan ahead Thursday night as crews plan to do preliminary work before this weekend’s Revive I-5 project.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said that between Thursday at 7:30 p.m. to Friday at 5 a.m., crews will be saw cutting ahead of this weekend’s lane closures.

Several lanes of southbound I-5 between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge will be reduced and both westbound and eastbound I-90 off-ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed.

This weekend’s Revive I-5 work is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will continue to replace expansion joints on the right side of southbound I-5 near where the collector/distributor rejoins I-5.



