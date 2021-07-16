Expand / Collapse search

Weekend-long lane reductions on I-5 and I-90

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
Q13 FOX

SEATTLE - Several lane reductions and road closures are expected over the weekend as Revive I-5 work begins Friday at 7 p.m. 

Lane closures are to be expected to last Friday through Monday. 

  • Southbound I-5 starting near Freeway Park will reduce down to two lanes Friday and Saturday. Southbound I-5 will reduce to one lane will be open Sunday.
  • Collector and distributor ramps to southbound will also be closed.
  • The exits towards Forest Street and 6th Avenue as well as Spokane Street and Columbian Way will be closed.
  • All collector and distributer off-ramps will be open. The last exit is Airport Way.
  • Eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps will be closed. drivers will need to detour through northbound I-5 and James Street back to southbound.

Overnight and weekend-long lane reductions are scheduled to happen through September. 

This two-year restoration project requires 16 weekends of southbound lane reduction throughout 2021-2022 in order to replace expansion joints on I-5 and I-90, and to rehabilitate miles of interstate between I-90. 

