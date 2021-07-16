Weekend-long lane reductions on I-5 and I-90

Several lane reductions and road closures are expected over the weekend as Revive I-5 work begins Friday at 7 p.m.

Lane closures are to be expected to last Friday through Monday.

Southbound I-5 starting near Freeway Park will reduce down to two lanes Friday and Saturday. Southbound I-5 will reduce to one lane will be open Sunday.

ollector and distributor ramps to southbound will also be closed.

The exits towards Forest Street and 6th Avenue as well as Spokane Street and Columbian Way will be closed.

All collector and distributer off-ramps will be open. The last exit is Airport Way.

Eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps will be closed. drivers will need to detour through northbound I-5 and James Street back to southbound.

Overnight and weekend-long lane reductions are scheduled to happen through September.

This two-year restoration project requires 16 weekends of southbound lane reduction throughout 2021-2022 in order to replace expansion joints on I-5 and I-90, and to rehabilitate miles of interstate between I-90.

