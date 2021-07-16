Weekend-long lane reductions on I-5 and I-90
SEATTLE - Several lane reductions and road closures are expected over the weekend as Revive I-5 work begins Friday at 7 p.m.
Lane closures are to be expected to last Friday through Monday.
- Southbound I-5 starting near Freeway Park will reduce down to two lanes Friday and Saturday. Southbound I-5 will reduce to one lane will be open Sunday.
- Collector and distributor ramps to southbound will also be closed.
- The exits towards Forest Street and 6th Avenue as well as Spokane Street and Columbian Way will be closed.
- All collector and distributer off-ramps will be open. The last exit is Airport Way.
- Eastbound and westbound I-90 ramps will be closed. drivers will need to detour through northbound I-5 and James Street back to southbound.
Overnight and weekend-long lane reductions are scheduled to happen through September.
This two-year restoration project requires 16 weekends of southbound lane reduction throughout 2021-2022 in order to replace expansion joints on I-5 and I-90, and to rehabilitate miles of interstate between I-90.
