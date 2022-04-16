Return of sporting events boosts Seattle businesses

As sporting events return to Seattle, so do the crowds. Saturday was a huge night for local bars and restaurants as fans packed into the neighborhoods to cheer on their favorite teams.

Businesses got another big boost with the Kraken, Mariners and Sounders all playing home games Saturday.

At Cone & Steiner on S King Street, the return of Mariners fans for opening day weekend meant the taps were flowing.

"We actually managed to almost sell through an entire keg of Seapine," said general manager Adam Trent. "We always see a huge uptick in sales during any type of game day."

After making it through the pandemic, Adam said it's great to welcome back the fans.

"We managed to stay open throughout the entire pandemic. It took a little bit of finagling," said Trent. "We had to take on a skeleton crew and fly by the seat of our pants for most of that, but we managed to make it, and we are still here."

Jim Fulkerson, a Lakewood resident, told us he was heading to the games on Saturday and Sunday.

"I’m extremely excited about the Mariners starting up again," he said, grabbing some beer at Cone & Steiner. "Get a couple of cans and see if we can’t get ourselves primed."

Jim said this weekend was a homecoming of sorts for him.

"First game we’ve been to in, of course, two years. So, my wife and I took the Amtrak here, and we are staying at the Hilton Embassy next door."

Meantime, near Climate Pledge Arena, fans stopped by Cairde Public House to cheer on the Kraken.

"We fill up pretty quickly," said bartender Patrick Mulligan. "It’s, sometimes it’s standing room only; we do have a big area, we have a pool table shuffleboard."

Patrick said the bar has been filling up before home games.

"You can just see the rejuvenation of Queen Anne; it’s fantastic seeing just a ton of people wandering around," he said.

He said while the Kraken season may be winding down, others are just beginning.

"The Storm starts shortly in a brand-new stadium, which is great. It’s a good time," Patrick said.

"It’s always good to see foot traffic come in – all the people coming in," said Adam.

