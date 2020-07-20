Retired Seattle officer warns outcomes of defunding police, encourages trainings

Alvin Little knows a lot about policing in the city, a veteran of the force who spent 35 years as a Seattle police officer.

As a sergeant, Little spent four years training other officers on the force.

He said he understands the problem of defunding the Seattle Police Department.

He said there could be costly effects if money is funneled away from the police department.

"It's just really frustrating and I feel so bad for the men and women out there every day because I know their hearts," said Little.

His passion for the force still resonates to this day after dedicating his entire life to protecting others as a Sergeant for SPD before retiring just last year.

“I take off the uniform and I’m a black male. So I totally understand,” Little said.

Over his many years serving in law enforcement, Little has also been the target of racial profiling.

“The reason why many of us who are Black and blue get on the police department is to change perceptions and to build those bridges so that we don’t have that contention,” he said.

He said Seattle and other communities of color will be impacted mostly by budget cuts to the police, not just impacting the city’s affluent neighborhoods.

“Broadmoor for their own part can afford their own private security. But for that working mom or that working family or that working dad… They depend on law enforcement to protect their assets, their home, their car, their kids, their family,” said Little.

He also worries defunding police will put dedicated public servants in danger.

“If I get killed in the line of duty, does my Black life matter too? Because I sure would hope so,” he said.

Little has deep roots in the city, a community center in the Central District named after his grandmother. He loves the city, but feels deeply concerned about where its headed.

“Number one when your bosses hate you, it’s hard to be motivated,” he said.

He hopes elected leaders deciding whether to defund police or not, will listen to the community willingly.

“How about reach out and see what cops do… how many of you have sit down and had a cup of coffee with a police officer and say, ‘You know I’m a little ignorant. What is it a police officer that you guys do? And what is it I can do as a city council person to make your job better.' And let me tell you what I believe police reform is and maybe we can come to a consensus or maybe not, but at least we have a dialogue,” he said.

Little asks the public and the police department to call for more conversations and better understanding. And encourages departments to focus on better training as the key to ending police brutality.