Monroe restaurant owner creates unique way to honor 13 service members killed in Kabul

In Monroe, one local business owner is honoring the thirteen soldiers killed in Kabul, Afghanistan this week, in a unique way.

While weekends are busy for restaurants, Scott Perry, owner of Tuscano’s Italian Kitchen in Monroe, has a table reserved he has no plans of actually seating.

"I want them to see it. I want them to feel it. I want them to feel it in their hearts. So, I put it right in the front of my restaurant," said Perry.

On this table right in the front of the restaurant, sits 13 full glasses of beer, with American Flags in each glass. The table is a memorial meant to honor the 13 members of the United States Military killed in Kabul Afghanistan this week.

"We can’t communicate with them anymore, all we can do is recognize them with that table setting. But what we can do is say thanks to the veterans around the area for all they have done," said Perry.

Perry is also collecting donations at the table. In one day, he says he raised $800.

Perry says he will donate the money to the local VFW and the Wounded Warrior Project.

"Red, white and blue is a very serious thing all over the world; everybody knows what that flag is," said Gary Dooley. "I think it’s a great, a great, great testament," he added.

Dooley says he served as a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army.

He says it broke his heart to hear about what happened this week to his brothers and sisters in the armed forces. His hope

Dooley says he hopes people who see this memorial will realize the significance of what these men and women did for our country.

"I feel so blessed to be in this country," said Perry.

Perry says he plans to keep the memorial up and collect donations throughout the rest of the month, and into next weekend.

For more information on this memorial, click here.



