Residents still displaced after Thursday night electrical fire in Tacoma

Dozens of residents are displaced after a fire broke out at The Winthrop apartments in Tacoma Thursday night.

The Tacoma Fire Department says crews arrived on scene at 10:36 p.m. and found an electrical vault fire.

Though the fire was in the basement, Tacoma Fire says smoke traveled up several floors and crews treated three people for smoke inhalation.

The building has 200 units and residents tell Fox 13 that no one is allowed back inside and they don't know when they can return.

"The electrical room caught on fire, so the whole building has no power," said Angela Helgeson.

Helgeson took her family to stay at a hotel in Dupont and says there's been a lack of clear messaging from property managers.

"Pretty much figure it out on your own. That's pretty much what they're telling us," said Helgeson. 'They don't have an update at all."

The Red Cross has set up a temporary shelter at The Lighthouse Senior Center on 5016 A St, Tacoma, WA 98408.

Residents there also tell Fox 13 they've been left in the dark as to when they can return.

Redwood Housing wouldn't answer our questions but provided this statement:

"We are working diligently at The Winthrop in order to allow residents to return to their homes as soon as possible. The health and safety of our residents is always of the utmost importance. As such, we followed the evacuation recommendation from the Tacoma Fire Department and have been working closely with the Red Cross to support our residents. If any resident has concerns, they should contact building management for additional assistance."

For now, the Red Cross Northwest says they will be open to residents that need a place to stay as long as needed at the Lighthouse Senior Center.