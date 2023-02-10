Redmond homeowners believe same burglars are targeting more than 2 dozen homes

Residents in Redmond are fearful for their safety after tracking more than two dozen brazen break-ins in their neighborhood.

The home burglaries allegedly happened in the last month in a half during dinner time.

Rob Kingsley, 55, has been living in his current home since 2006.

He says he was working in his garage around 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 when he says he heard a noise. Something he blamed on his cats until he heard the door creek.

"I just barely caught the glimpse of a young man when he was turning around and started running out of the house, and then another guy comes flying down the stairs, right behind him," Kingsley said. "Then somebody comes out of the kitchen and they're all running out through a hole in my glass sliding door."

The homeowner came face to face with three men dressed in black and their faces covered.

"They're very bold, they're very confident and they know that the system works," Kingsley said.

He says the burglars used his own chairs to climb his AC and tried breaking in through his daughter’s window on the second floor of the home.

"The largest expense has been our peace of mind," Kingsley said.

He already had a home surveillance system he boosted by $600 and replaced the damage. However, he says walking upstairs was terrifying.

"I see the muddy footprints going up the stairs and then they stopped halfway up the second set of stairs," Kingsley said. "What can I be glad about? Am I glad that I caught them? Am I glad that I wasn't hurt? All these things just kind of racing through my mind."

He called 911 and says King County Sheriff deputies were there in about seven minutes.

"I'm thinking to myself, are they going to come back for me? Do they realize I'm alone? What's gonna happen next?," Kingsley explained.

He also shared the details of the ordeal neighbors on social media.

Little did he know, dinner time across his community was being interrupted.

Tara Crabbe, lives a couple minutes away and says her neighbors death with a similar situation on January 19.

Home surveillance captures three men walking around the backyard of the home and crouching down as they peak through.

"They came in through the back no cars, pillowcase ransacked the whole second floor," Crabbe said.

She says she's kept tabs on home burglaries in her area, and says there's been 25 in a two to five-mile radius since January.

"They seem to have a habit of jumping in the second story floor, breaking the window and ransacking; looking for money, purses, grabbing pillowcases all they can," Crabbe said.

She says her main concern is the time of day the men are breaking in between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.

"Were all shaken up," Crabbe said.

Some residents were too afraid to share what they've been dealing with these last few weeks but say its more than just valuables they're making off with.

"The things, the purses, the money all that you can replace but it’s breaking in they've taken away our sense of security in our neighborhood," a resident said anonymously.

"When I walk into my house from the garage I see them still," Kingsley said. "They've stolen some comfort, a carefree sort of feeling of going about your home in a safe place."

Another incident was caught on camera on January 10 around 8:11 p.m.

No one was home, but cameras inside the home captured two men breaking in and lurking despite a warning telling them they were being recorded.

The alarm goes off but they continue searching until the homeowner jumps on the camera and demands them to leave.

One of the alleged burglars runs out through the sliding door the other jumps through the kitchen window.

FOX 13 reached out to Redmond Police who confirmed one case.

The King County Sheriff's Office said they have five burglaries but need to dig further into the reports.

This is s a developing story.