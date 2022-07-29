Expand / Collapse search
Rescue of man who went missing on Spanaway Lake now a recovery effort

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Spanaway
FOX 13 Seattle

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department sent divers to rescue a person who went missing in Spanaway Lake on Monday. 

Deputies received a call about a 69-year-old man who went into the water to fix a propeller of a boat and never resurfaced. That call went out around 5 p.m. 

The sheriff's department sent three divers to the scene. 

An hour after the call went out, divers switched the designation from a rescue to a recovery. 

The man's body still has not been located.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available. 