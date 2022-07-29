Rescue of man who went missing on Spanaway Lake now a recovery effort
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department sent divers to rescue a person who went missing in Spanaway Lake on Monday.
Deputies received a call about a 69-year-old man who went into the water to fix a propeller of a boat and never resurfaced. That call went out around 5 p.m.
The sheriff's department sent three divers to the scene.
An hour after the call went out, divers switched the designation from a rescue to a recovery.
The man's body still has not been located.
This is a developing story.
FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.