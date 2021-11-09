Coast Guard continues search for missing kayaker off Jetty Island in Everett

Multiple crews were searching near Jetty Island in north Everett for reports of a missing kayaker on Nov. 9.

According to the Everett Police Department, 911 got a call from a distressed kayaker around 12:37 p.m. Due to high winds causing audio interference, communication was difficult but the dispatcher was able to make out the word "help" from the caller, according to Everett PD.

Police were able to ping the kayaker's cellphone to an area near Jetty Island.

After around 45 minutes of searching, rescue crews found an empty kayak on the shoreline, but no kayaker inside.

Everett Fire, along with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit, Everett Police, U.S. Coast Guard and Tulalip emergency crews are all responding to the scene.

Just before 5 p.m., Everett police off the search for the night. However, the Coast Guard helicopter has flown several search patterns over the area with no results. They are refueling and will return to the scene.

The crew of an 87-foot Coast Guard patrol boat has arrived and will begin searching. The Coast Guard said it does not have plans to stop searching.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Everett saw winds of up to 50 miles per hour, making waters choppy.

