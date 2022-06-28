Rescue crews searching for man missing on Riffe Lake, believed to have drowned

Lewis County search and rescue crews are looking for a man who went missing on Riffe Lake Monday afternoon. It is believed the man drowned.

Deputies were called to the lake at 3 p.m. Monday, responding to reports of a drowning. The first deputy to arrive was able to get out onto the water in a private boat, authorities say, while Marine Patrol personnel were dispatched.

A 36-year-old Randle man was in a boat that stopped working, so he jumped into the lake and tried to swim to shore, according to two witnesses from separate boats.

The witnesses said another boat was towing his vessel, but disconnected and went to rescue him when he appeared to be in distress in the water. The tow reportedly could not reach him in time.

Thurston County Sheriff's Office rescue crews searched the water through the night but could not find the man.

Crews resumed the search Tuesday morning.

Lewis County authorities say drownings are not uncommon. Despite the brief heatwave this weekend, area waterways are often still dangerously cold until months into the summer.

RELATED: Weekend warmup: Public safety officials reminding everyone to be safe on the water

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.