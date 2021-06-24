Surfside, Miami-Dade building collapse leaves 1 dead, search-and-rescue operation underway

Dozens of rescuers in South Florida are searching for survivors Thursday after an apartment building partially collapsed, killing at least one person, police confirmed.

Authorities told reporters that they have rescued 35 people from the building so far, with two people rescued from the rubble itself.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Sally Heyman told Fox News that about 51 people remain unaccounted for.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

"Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments," Miami Dade Fire Rescue said in a tweet.

Firefighters pulled at least one boy from the debris, according to photos online. A reporter from CBS Miami said at least nine people were transported to the hospital.

Officials received offers of support from Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Gov. Ron DeSantis, to provide anything needed for the search-and-rescue operation, which may take up to a week.

The building address is 8777 Collins Avenue, according to Surfside police. The sea-view condo development was built in 1981 in the southeast corner of Surfside, on the beach. It had a few two-bedroom units currently on the market, with asking prices of $600,000 to $700,000, police said.

MORE NEWS: Suspect in Daytona Beach officer-involved shooting could be in Georgia, police say

One witness who was on vacation in the city with his family told Fox News he was next door when it suddenly sounded like a tornado or earthquake.

"It was the craziest thing I ever heard in my life," he said.

He added that he believed much of the building was occupied.

HAPPENING TODAY: First Lady Jill Biden to visit Central Florida today

He estimated that the collapse occurred at about 1:20 a.m.

Joel Franco, a Miami-based freelance journalist, was live-tweeting from the scene. He noted that an urban search-and-rescue truck was at the scene. He posted another photo that he said showed about a dozen people who were rescued. Two were embracing. He posted, "This is tough to document."

GET THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW: SIGN UP FOR FOX 35 NEWS EMAILS

"I did see some family members being rescued by a crane from the Miami-Dade Fire Department," he said.

The building is one block away from where Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are leasing a condominium, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue set up a family reunification center nearby, and asked anyone who has family members who are unaccounted for or are safe to call 305-614-1819.

Get updates on this story from FOXNews.com.

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS FROM THE SCENE

Rubble hangs from a partially collapsed building in Surfside north of Miami Beach, on June 24, 2021. - The multi-story apartment block in Florida partially collapsed early June 24, sparking a major emergency response. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett t Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effor Expand

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel with a K9 unit work in the rubble of a 12-story residential tower that partially collapsed on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as sear Expand

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.