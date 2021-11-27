Expand / Collapse search
Rescue crews looking for missing man last seen near Cle Elum

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Cle Elum
FOX 13 Seattle
article

Photo credit: Kittitas County Sheriff's Office

CLE ELUM, Wash. - Kittitas County rescue crews are searching for a missing Mississippi man last seen near Cle Elum on November 16.

The sheriff’s office says 30-year-old Andrew Morgan and his family are from Mississippi, but Morgan was most recently living and working in the Seattle area. He stayed in touch with his family and occasionally helped them out with money.

On Nov. 16, the family received a notice from the Washington State Patrol saying Morgan’s car was impounded after a minor crash on I-90 near Cle Elum.

When troopers arrived at the crash, they did not find the driver anywhere.

Morgan’s family immediately called Washington State Patrol, who contacted the sheriff’s office to begin a search and rescue operation.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morgan’s family is worried he may be suffering another schizophrenic crisis—he had a similar episode last year when he fled from Seattle to Mississippi, believing he was being chased. His family suspects he stopped taking his medication, and he believe he may be trying to shelter or hide somewhere, putting himself in danger.

Already, crews have found Morgan’s car keys, phone and clothes not far from the car crash.

Authorities describe Andrew Morgan as 5’7" and 140 pounds, with an animal tattoo on his neck. The sheriff’s office notes his hair could be longer and he could have facial hair. Morgan’s family has flown into town from Mississippi to help find him.

Anyone with information on Morgan’s whereabouts is urged to call Kittitas County’s dispatch center Kittcom at (509) 925-8534.

