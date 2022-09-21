Baby pulled alive from rubble 26 hours after Jordan building collapse

A baby was miraculously rescued alive from rubble after a building collapsed in the Jordanian capital of Amman on Sept. 14. Authorities said several people were rescued from under the damage.

The four-month-old girl was pulled from the wreckage 26 hours after rescue crews responded to the scene and initiated a search for victims, authorities said.

Video footage shared by the Jordan Civil Defense shows crew members reaching into a narrow space to remove the baby, who appeared to have minor bruises.

Jordan Civil Defense officials said baby Malak was "sleeping peacefully" under layers of rubble. Once rescue crews lifted her out of the debris, she started to cry, and people at the scene expressed joy and tears, the agency shared.

Officials said at least 14 people died and 10 others were injured in the building collapse that occurred on Sept. 13. in Jabal al-Weibdeh, an older district of the Jordanian capital that is popular among wealthier residents and expatriates but also includes some poorer areas.

According to authorities, search and rescue operations lasted more than 84 hours and ended on the morning of Sept. 17.

It wasn't clear what caused the collapse of the building. The Associated Press reported last week that authorities arrested the building's owner and two maintenance workers.

On Sept. 17, Jordanian officials said they halted rescue efforts at the ruins of the collapsed four-story building after pulling out a 14th person, who was believed to be the final victim of the disaster, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



