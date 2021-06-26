Expand / Collapse search
Rescue attempt leaves cat and owner stuck in tree

By Chris Williams
Published 
Unusual
FOX TV Digital Team

Firefighters Rescue Cat, and Owner Who Tried to Rescue Cat, After Both End Up Stuck in Tree

Rescuing cats from trees may be firefighter behavior 101, but Oklahoma’s Tulsa Fire Department took things a step further. (Credit: Tulsa Fire Department via Storyful)

TULSA, Okla. - A recent rescue attempt left a cat and its owner stuck in a tree in Oklahoma. 

Tulsa Fire Department had to rescue the pair and posted the footage on June 25.

"A cat climbed high up into a tree," the department said on its Facebook page. The cat’s "owner was so concerned for the feline that he climbed up to attempt a rescue. Unfortunately, they both found themselves in a dangerous predicament high above the ground, unable to get down safely."

Cat and owner were eventually helped down from the tree.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.